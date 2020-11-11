Omaha officially boasts best 2-day precipitation of 2020

Widely varying amounts of rain, ice and snow fell across the Omaha metro Monday and Tuesday.

But the record books will record this as Omaha's best two-day round of precipitation of the year.

The city's official weather monitors are at Eppley Airfield and 1.41 inches of rain had fallen there on Monday and Tuesday.

Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that's Omaha's best precipitation over two calendar days this year.

It's also more rain than fell in the entire month of October in Omaha, 1.02 inches.

Other two-day totals varied from .5 inches at Council Bluffs to .73 inches at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and .99 inches at Millard.

The moisture was sorely needed. Northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa are in severe drought, according to the National Drought Monitor.

Nicolaisen said ¼ to ½ of an inch of ice was recorded in portions of northeast Nebraska. Folks in those areas will want to pay attention in the next few days. As the sun comes out Wednesday, that ice will fall, and when the wind kicks up Thursday any weakened tree limbs may come down, too.