Omaha officially reports inch of snow; up to 3 more possible by noon Saturday

Omaha already had recorded an inch of snow early Friday, and another 3 inches could fall before the snow ends around noon Saturday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

The inch of snow was reported at Eppley Airfield, Omaha's official weather reporting station. Other areas of the city didn't get nearly as much; spots near 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue in north-central Omaha and in the Millard area appeared to have gotten about a third of an inch or less; downtown Omaha didn't appear to have gotten any snow.

Lincoln had reported .9 of an inch of accumulation before 6 a.m. and the National Weather Service office in Valley had .6, Katie Gross said.

The snow, which is expected to be light throughout the day, won’t chase the cold away: Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees, and wind chills of minus-20 are expected.

The “real” cold, according to another meteorologist, Hallie Bova, will come Sunday into Monday: Sunday’s high is expected to be minus-2, and the low Sunday night into Monday morning could hit minus-16. Monday’s expected high is minus-1. The wind chill Monday morning likely will be minus-30 to minus-35, Bova said.

“It will definitely be dangerous for anyone out there for any period of time,” she said.