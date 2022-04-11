Omaha officials present pilot project meant to increase pedestrian safety in Blackstone

New changes to a four-block section of Farnam Street are aimed at increasing safety along a corridor that has proven to be dangerous for pedestrians.

Vehicles have struck pedestrians near Omaha's Blackstone District 14 times between 2015 and late last year — including one 20-year-old woman who was killed in December.

Omaha city officials announced a pilot program Monday to slow traffic, shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross vehicle lanes, and test out crossing strategies such as pedestrian islands in the middle of the street, additional crosswalk markings and curb extensions.

"We're trying to portray to the car driver as they drive through the area that there's something happening here," said city engineer Todd Pfitzer said. "You need to slow down, there's pedestrian activity."

About 10,000 vehicles use Farnam Street daily, and 88% are heading west, officials said.

The stretch of Farnam Street between 36th and 40th Streets was full of activity Monday afternoon. Cars zipped along while Blackstone residents walked their dogs and patrons crossed Farnam to make their way to nearby businesses.

Near the 39th and Farnam Streets intersection, many paused to glance at a small crowd of city officials who gathered at the street corner to share plans for a more pedestrian-safe Blackstone. Besides Pfitzer, those attending included Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Councilman Danny Begley and Jim Farho, president of the Blackstone Improvement District.

The plan calls for narrowing traffic lanes along Farnam while widening parking lanes — a change that will shorten the distance pedestrians have to go to cross the street. In addition, one of Farnam's two westbound lanes will be converted to a left turn only lane, which officials predict will slow down traffic.

Also in the works is a suggested change to city code that would allow for "parklet" permits. A parklet is a temporary use of a parking area or stall for pedestrian activity.

Drivers and pedestrians will begin to see the first steps of the effort next month, but the permanence of the changes will depend on the timeline of other street and transportation projects.

With Omaha's proposed streetcar likely to carve a path along Farnam Street in coming years, the city won't yet make permanent changes to the Blackstone streetscape.

Even so, Pfitzer said, it's important that "something is put in place to make (the area) safer for pedestrians."

Begley echoed the importance, noting that he rarely drives through the area without thinking of the woman who was fatally injured when she was struck near 38th Street on Dec. 4.

An Omaha man was drunk and driving 20 mph over the speed limit when his SUV hit Kaitlyn Van Essen, who was crossing a street against a don’t-walk signal and a red light.

"These changes are 100% about improving public safety, which is our number one responsibility," Stothert said.

