Omaha ophthalmologist found opportunities to give back to community

When he was 10 years old, Stanley Truhlsen drove his father's 1929 Chevy pickup truck to farms around Washington County, delivering orders placed with the family hardware store in Herman, Nebraska.

"He was always a busy person, even as a child," said son Bill Truhlsen of Omaha.

The elder Truhlsen, a retired ophthalmologist and local philanthropist, died at his home on Dec. 23. He was 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave.

Key among his philanthropic efforts is the eye institute that bears his name, which opened in 2013 near 40th and Leavenworth Streets. Patients are treated at the institute, and new ophthalmologists are trained there.

"That's an important part of carrying on my chosen profession," Truhlsen told a World-Herald reporter in 2020. "It's very satisfying."

"Stan was a giant on this campus," said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. "He continued to be active and interested in UNMC and was instrumental in elevating UNMC to where it is today.