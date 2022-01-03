Omaha ophthalmologist found opportunities to give back to community

When he was 10 years old, Stanley Truhlsen drove his father's 1929 Chevy pickup truck to farms around Washington County, delivering orders placed with the family hardware store in Herman, Nebraska.
"He was always a busy person, even as a child," said son Bill Truhlsen of Omaha.
The elder Truhlsen, a retired ophthalmologist and local philanthropist, died at his home on Dec. 23. He was 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave.
Key among his philanthropic efforts is the eye institute that bears his name, which opened in 2013 near 40th and Leavenworth Streets. Patients are treated at the institute, and new ophthalmologists are trained there.
"That's an important part of carrying on my chosen profession," Truhlsen told a World-Herald reporter in 2020. "It's very satisfying."
"Stan was a giant on this campus," said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. "He continued to be active and interested in UNMC and was instrumental in elevating UNMC to where it is today.
"He was so very proud of the eye institute that bears his name and particularly of the high quality of education, research and care that occurs every day. We are saddened by his passing and grateful for his generosity."
A professor emeritus and former chairman of UNMC's ophthalmology department, Truhlsen grew up during the Great Depression. After graduating from Herman High School, Truhlsen earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1941.
Because of World War II, Truhlsen's Nebraska College of Medicine class was the first to finish in three years. He served in the U.S. Army as a medical officer and began his residency in pathology and bacteriology at Albany (New York) Hospital.
It was in Albany that he developed an interest in the human eye and the effects of disease and trauma, his son said. Truhlsen completed a residency in ophthalmology at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
In college, he met and began dating Ruth Haney, whom he would marry in 1943. Her father was Dr. W.P. Haney, an Omaha ophthalmologist.
Dr. Truhlsen practiced for nearly 50 years in Omaha and was involved nationally with the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He became president of the academy in 1983. He was the 100th president of the American Ophthalmological Society in 1996.
During his tenure, Truhlsen participated in the launch of the National Eye Care Program. The program brought together 7,000 volunteer ophthalmologists nationwide who provide no-cost care for needy elderly people.
He and Dr. Michael Marmor later founded the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye in San Francisco, dedicated to the science of vision and eye care.
Truhlsen enjoyed giving back to the community. That included providing support for such Omaha institutions as the Henry Doorly Zoo and the Durham Museum, as well as several initiatives at UNMC and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.
In the last five or six years of his life, Truhlsen was always gracious and grateful to his home caregivers for even the smallest of gestures, his son said.
"He was a kind and thoughtful gentleman to his caregivers at home," Bill Truhlsen said. "To a person, they were grieving and saddened by his death. He was always regaling them with stories from the 1930s and '40s."
Truhlsen was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Haney Truhlsen; son Stanley M. Truhlsen Jr.; his second wife, Dorothy Johnson; and sister Marion Holmes of Greeley, Colo. In addition to his son, he is survived by a sister, Jodie Johns of Omaha; daughters Nancy Brager of Lincoln and Barbara Mitchell of Dallas; five grandchildren, a step-grandson and 13 great-grandchildren.
