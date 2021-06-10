Omaha organization NorthStar breaks ground on artificial turf lacrosse, soccer field

Nasir Gentry first learned about lacrosse when his older brothers joined the NorthStar team. It had little appeal to Nasir, 13, until he picked up a stick and gave the sport a try.

"It's like all the sports mixed together," he said.

Nasir, an eighth-grader at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, is looking forward to the new turf field. He expects the field to not be muddy, to be better for cleats to stick and to make him faster.

Benlee Richardson was introduced to the sport through his older brother and a cousin. Now the 15-year-old has more than a year of lacrosse experience under his belt.

At first, the sport seemed boring, Benlee said. But it gained appeal once the North High School junior finally got on the field.

The new field will mean a lot to the team, like more wins and more fun, he said.

The space, already dubbed Fritz Field, is named in honor of Pamela's late husband, Fred Buffett, who was an early investor in Berkshire Hathaway. It is used by NorthStar's lacrosse and soccer teams, as well as for summer camps. Benson High School often uses the space for practices.