Omaha, other cities set record highs; seasonal weather expected to follow

Those unseasonably warm, record-setting temperatures flowing across eastern Nebraska on Sunday will be replaced this week by some downright average autumn weather.

"We will be closer to normal for this time of year," Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. "The high temperature will be around 60 (degrees) all week."

Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk broke records for high temperatures on Sunday that were set between 95 to 123 years ago. Omaha recorded a high of 87 to break its record of 84 set in 1899; Lincoln posted 89 to better the mark of 84 set in 1915; and Norfolk's 89 degrees upended its record of 87 set in 1927.

"It's going to cooler be Monday with highs around 60 degrees," Gross said. "It looks like we will have . . . about a 30% chance of rain for Omaha from Monday morning into the early afternoon."

The greatest chances of rain will be east of the Missouri River Valley. The forecast calls for rain totals ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 of an inch near Falls City and 0.1 of an inch or less along the Interstate 80 corridor.

The forecast for Tuesday through Sunday is average for this time of year in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, Gross said. Highs are expected to be about 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

"There's no real chance of rain again until Thursday, when we have a 20% to 30% chance of getting some precipitation," she said. "On Friday, there will be a 15% to 20% chance of showers, but Saturday will be dry, with a high again around 60."

The high Sunday for Omaha is, surprise, expected to be in the low 60s. Gross said It's a little early to make a Halloween forecast.

"My crystal ball is a bit cloudy that far out," she said.

World-Herald staff writer Molly Ashford contributed to this report.