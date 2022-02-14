Omaha Parks and Recreation hosting food drive

The City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a food drive through Sunday.
All items collected will go to Food Bank for the Heartland.
Donations can be made at 10 city recreation facilities. Drop-off bins will be located near the front desk at each location.
All nonperishable food items will be accepted. The food bank is specifically asking for high-demand items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, and canned tuna or chicken.
Drop-off sites:
• Adams Community Center, 3230 John Creighton Blvd.
• A.V. Sorensen Community Center, 4808 Cass St.
• Camelot Community Center, 9270 Cady Ave.
• Common Ground Recreation & Aquatic Center, 1701 Veterans Drive
• Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center, 3220 Ed Creighton Ave.
• Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Drive
• Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave.
• Motto McLean Ice Arena, 5015 S. 45th St.
• Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.
• Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S. 24th St.
For more information, visit parks.cityofomaha.org/activity/upcoming-events.
