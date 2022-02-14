 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Parks and Recreation hosting food drive
0 Comments

Omaha Parks and Recreation hosting food drive

  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re in a position to give, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some ways you can maximize your donation.

The City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a food drive through Sunday. 

All items collected will go to Food Bank for the Heartland. 

Donations can be made at 10 city recreation facilities. Drop-off bins will be located near the front desk at each location. 

All nonperishable food items will be accepted. The food bank is specifically asking for high-demand items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, and canned tuna or chicken. 

Drop-off sites:

• Adams Community Center, 3230 John Creighton Blvd.

• A.V. Sorensen Community Center, 4808 Cass St.

• Camelot Community Center, 9270 Cady Ave.

• Common Ground Recreation & Aquatic Center, 1701 Veterans Drive

• Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center, 3220 Ed Creighton Ave.

• Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Drive

• Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave.

• Motto McLean Ice Arena, 5015 S. 45th St.

• Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.

• Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center, 1515 S. 24th St.

For more information, visit parks.cityofomaha.org/activity/upcoming-events

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduras families flee as criminal gangs seek to recruit children

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert