Omaha Parks and Recreation hosting food drive

The City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a food drive through Sunday.

All items collected will go to Food Bank for the Heartland.

Donations can be made at 10 city recreation facilities. Drop-off bins will be located near the front desk at each location.

All nonperishable food items will be accepted. The food bank is specifically asking for high-demand items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, and canned tuna or chicken.

Drop-off sites:

• Adams Community Center, 3230 John Creighton Blvd.

• A.V. Sorensen Community Center, 4808 Cass St.

• Camelot Community Center, 9270 Cady Ave.

• Common Ground Recreation & Aquatic Center, 1701 Veterans Drive

• Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center, 3220 Ed Creighton Ave.

• Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Drive

• Montclair Community Center, 2304 S. 135th Ave.