Omaha parks director says it could take weeks to assess tree damage from storm

It will take days — or even weeks — to assess all the tree damage across Omaha’s 170 city parks and facilities, Parks and Recreation Director Matt Kalcevich said Monday.

Kalcevich said tens, if not hundreds, of trees were damaged in the parks by the strong winds from the storm that blew through the metro area early Saturday morning.

“It was intense,” he said.

Elmwood Park in midtown is closed because of tree damage. So is Elmwood Golf Course, but Kalcevich said crews are working to have the links open by the weekend, if not sooner.

Spring Lake Golf Course in South Omaha and Steve Hogan Golf Course at Miller Park in North Omaha will be closed through Tuesday.

Kalcevich said the city is assessing other parks to determine how bad the damage is and if it needs to close parts of them.

“We’re trying to not close entire parks,” he said.

Kalcevich said several major trees fell at Elmwood, some of which will take several days to remove because they are so large.