The COVID-19 air-travel doldrums in Omaha may finally be over.

About 468,000 travelers passed through Eppley Airfield in July, 2,000 (or .4%) more than in the same month in 2019.

That’s the first time traffic has exceeded levels from before the pandemic, said Steve McCoy, chief information and development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority.

“The terminal and the parking garage feel more like they did before the pandemic,” McCoy said. “It’s really an indication that travel is back.”

The nationwide shutdown that followed the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 inflicted a massive shock on the entire airline industry.

At Eppley, air traffic dropped to near zero that month, and recovered slowly. Even in early 2021, after the introduction of COVID vaccines, the number of departing passengers numbered about 80,000, less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

The number of total passengers (arriving and departing) dropped from 5 million in 2019 to 2.1 million in 2020. The figure rose to 3.7 million in 2021 and 4.5 million in 2022, according to the Airport Authority.

“It’s coming back quicker than a lot of people thought it would back in 2020,” said Steve Vlasek, director of the Aviation Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “People want to be out there flying, whether it’s for pleasure or work.”

Eppley’s traffic follows trends that are being seen across the airline industry, both nationally and internationally.

North American travel was up 2% in June over the level four years earlier based on revenue passenger kilometers, an international travel metric, said Perry Flint, a U.S. spokesperson for the International Airline Transport Association, an industry trade group.

July and August figures haven’t yet been compiled.

“It certainly aligns with what we’re seeing,” Flint said. “The flights are fuller. The airports are fuller. You can’t miss it.”

McCoy said the announced addition of two new nonstop Sun Belt destinations from Eppley reflect the post-pandemic bounce back, especially in holiday travel. Allegiant — an airline geared toward vacationers — in June added twice-weekly seasonal flights to Austin, Texas, through November. And Southwest Airlines plans to begin winter-season flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in January.

“Leisure travel has rebounded quicker than business travel,” McCoy said. “These are indicators of that strong leisure demand.”

The resurgence in traffic has happened even though the number of daily flights at Eppley is less than before the pandemic.

McCoy said the airlines have managed that by flying larger planes in and out of Omaha. For example, Southwest Airlines, Eppley’s largest carrier, has replaced some older 737-700 jets, which carry 143 passengers, with newer 737-800 and 737 MAX aircraft, with a capacity of 175.

Overall, he said, the average number of seats per Eppley departure has risen from 108 to 134 since July 2019, a 20% increase.

“We’re seeing more types of larger aircraft,” McCoy said.

Omaha-area travelers returning to Eppley for the first time since the pre-COVID days may see some differences at their hometown airport, which is now embarked on a modernization plan that is expected to run through at least 2027.

In 2019, the Airport Authority opened the new North Parking Garage, the beginning of a major overhaul and expansion of airport parking facilities.

Then last year, the airport wrapped up the expansion of the terminal entrance road and the construction of a new ramp to the South Parking Garage, which was also refurbished.

Earlier this summer, work began on a $65 million project to cover the passenger drop-off area with a glass canopy.

Still ahead: construction next year of a new $92.5 million power plant, and a $600 million terminal expansion that will merge the two concourses into one, move ticket counters upstairs, and nearly double the size of the terminal. The project is now in the design phase.

All this will accommodate a return to what McCoy describes as “slow, steady growth” at Nebraska’s largest airport. The return to pre-pandemic traffic is considered a milestone in that comeback.

“For Eppley to be back to its pre-pandemic mark is tremendous,” Vlasek said. “Things are getting back to normal-ish.”

