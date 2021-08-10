Omaha pedestrian critically injured near 26th and F Streets after running into traffic

A woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday after running into traffic at 26th and F Streets was in critical condition at an Omaha hospital.

The woman, who police have not yet identified, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where it was determined that her injuries were life-threatening. The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m.

Investigators determined that the woman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica when it struck parked vehicles near 25th and G Streets. The driver got out of the Chrysler and fled on foot.

She was struck by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Rafael Adame, 37, of Omaha. Neither drugs nor alcohol was believed to be a factor for the driver of the Jeep.

The incident remains under investigation.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.