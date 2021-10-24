 Skip to main content
Omaha pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles on North Freeway
Omaha pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles on North Freeway

A 32-year-old man died Sunday night when he was struck by two vehicles on Omaha's North Freeway.

Cody A. Stiles of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway near Parker Street. 

Investigators determined that Stiles was in the roadway when he struck first by a northbound 2011 Ford Escape. He was then struck by a 2016 Volvo SUV, the spokesman said. 

None of the occupants of the Ford or Volvo were injured. The northbound lanes were closed for the investigation until just before 10 p.m. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

