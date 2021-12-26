Omaha pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Benson High School

A 32-year-old man died early Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck Christmas Day while walking near Benson High School.

Seth Dawson of Omaha was hit by a 2009 GMC Sierra about 5:30 p.m. Saturday while crossing the Northwest Radial, a police spokesman said. Dawson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that Brandon Hartman, 31, of Omaha, was driving the pickup truck northbound on 52nd Street when he began to turn westbound onto the Northwest Radial. The pickup struck Dawson, who was walking "just outside the marked crosswalk," the spokesman said.

Hartman was arrested on suspicion of having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, the spokesman said. The crash remains under investigation.

