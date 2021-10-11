Omaha pedestrians dodge rocks, patio furniture thrown from Old Market rooftop

Pedestrians in downtown Omaha found themselves dodging deck chairs, tables and bricks that were thrown from the rooftop of an Old Market apartment building over the weekend.

Omahan Lisa Brauer said Monday that she barely avoided being struck by several objects thrown from the nine-story Old Market Lofts apartments at 10th and Jones Streets. Brauer, 29, who works for Park Omaha, was checking parking meters about 8 p.m. Saturday when a rock landed on the ground close to her and some people who were gathered on the ground-level patio.

"Someone (on the patio) yelled, "Knock it off,'" Brauer said. "I started moving on, checking meters, when a metal table, a metal chair and grill rack all fell less than 6 inches from me."

Brauer said a ceramic pot also narrowly missed her as she ran to take cover under the nearby 10th Street Bridge. She called 911 from there. A police officer found her there, badly shaken, and she ended her shift early.

"I didn't know what was going on or if I was being targeted," she said. "Those things could have killed me."