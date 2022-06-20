Omaha pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County

A 50-year-old pilot from Omaha walked away after his small plane crashed Sunday southwest of Plattsmouth.

The pilot, Eric J. Stadjuhar, was found at a home near 84th Street and McKelvie Road after he called 911, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Stadjuhar, who was alone in the plane, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with facial injuries and possible back injuries.

Deputies were notified at 3:50 p.m. by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida that a plane had been missing since 10:20 a.m. It was thought to have crashed.

First responders checked two locations without success before learning that Stadjuhar had called 911 from a residence on East Union Road.

Stadjuhar's 1963 Smith Miniplane was found northeast of the home. He told deputies that the plane had engine trouble before crashing into trees on a bluff.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.