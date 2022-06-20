 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County

  • Updated
  • 0

A 50-year-old pilot from Omaha walked away after his small plane crashed Sunday southwest of Plattsmouth.

cassplanecrash

Eric J. Stadjuhar, 50, of Omaha, survived a plane crash in Cass County on Sunday. He told authorities that his 1963 Smith Miniplane had experienced engine trouble and crashed into the trees on a bluff near the Missouri River. He sustained facial and possible back injuries in the crash.

The pilot, Eric J. Stadjuhar, was found at a home near 84th Street and McKelvie Road after he called 911, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Stadjuhar, who was alone in the plane, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with facial injuries and possible back injuries. 

Deputies were notified at 3:50 p.m. by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida that a plane had been missing since 10:20 a.m. It was thought to have crashed.

First responders checked two locations without success before learning that Stadjuhar had called 911 from a residence on East Union Road.

Stadjuhar's 1963 Smith Miniplane was found northeast of the home. He told deputies that the plane had engine trouble before crashing into trees on a bluff. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

People are also reading…

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How postal workers keep cool while delivering mail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert