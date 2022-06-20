Omaha pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County

A 50-year-old pilot from Omaha walked away after his small plane crashed Sunday southwest of Plattsmouth.
Eric J. Stadjuhar, 50, of Omaha, survived a plane crash in Cass County on Sunday. He told authorities that his 1963 Smith Miniplane had experienced engine trouble and crashed into the trees on a bluff near the Missouri River. He sustained facial and possible back injuries in the crash.
CASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The pilot, Eric J. Stadjuhar, was found at a home near 84th Street and McKelvie Road after he called 911, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Stadjuhar, who was alone in the plane, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with facial injuries and possible back injuries.
Deputies were notified at 3:50 p.m. by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida that a plane had been missing since 10:20 a.m. It was thought to have crashed.
First responders checked two locations without success before learning that Stadjuhar had called 911 from a residence on East Union Road.
Stadjuhar's 1963 Smith Miniplane was found northeast of the home. He told deputies that the plane had engine trouble before crashing into trees on a bluff.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
