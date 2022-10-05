Omaha planning board approves apartments, community space

Plans that would have seen 100 rowhouse-style homes built in Omaha have been downsized.

The Omaha Planning Board unanimously approved plans to downsize the Uptown District, which would redevelop multiple sites across the city.

The original plan was approved in 2015, with revisions made in 2017. The revised plan approved Wednesday by the planning board would eliminate six parcels. Documents sent to the board said that changes in market conditions no longer favor for-sale townhome units in the area.

Two of the six parcels being removed from the plan are being redeveloped as a separate project dubbed The Digs. The project would see an apartment building built at 522 S. 31st St. and 522 S. Park Ave.

Two other parcels would be donated to the nonprofit inCOMMON.

The board also recommended approval of two other developments that sought tax-increment financing. Those projects are:

» A four-story apartment building that would be built at the corner of 30th and Leavenworth Streets after the existing building there is demolished.

The apartment building would have 73 units for rent. Prices would start at $1,188 for a studio and go up to $1,973 for a two-bedroom unit.

The building would include a fitness studio, yoga room, bicycle storage, coffee bar and common gathering areas.

Developers expect to start construction in April 2023, wrapping up by July 2024.

Developers are asking for $1.8 million in tax-increment financing for the $18 million project.

» A building near 24th and Laird Streets would undergo extensive rehabilitation and construction of a small addition.

The building would have three apartments — one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units — on the second floor. A commercial kitchen, office space and community event space would be on the first floor.

Officials expect to start construction in October, with the project complete by July 2023.

Developers are asking for $203,000 in tax-increment financing for the nearly $2.2 million project.

All the projects now go to the Omaha City Council for final approval.