Omaha planning board approves apartments, community space

Plans that would have seen 100 rowhouse-style homes built in Omaha have been downsized.
The Omaha Planning Board unanimously approved plans to downsize the Uptown District, which would redevelop multiple sites across the city.
The original plan was approved in 2015, with revisions made in 2017. The revised plan approved Wednesday by the planning board would eliminate six parcels. Documents sent to the board said that changes in market conditions no longer favor for-sale townhome units in the area.
Two of the six parcels being removed from the plan are being redeveloped as a separate project dubbed The Digs. The project would see an apartment building built at 522 S. 31st St. and 522 S. Park Ave.
Two other parcels would be donated to the nonprofit inCOMMON.
The board also recommended approval of two other developments that sought tax-increment financing. Those projects are:
» A four-story apartment building that would be built at the corner of 30th and Leavenworth Streets after the existing building there is demolished.
The apartment building would have 73 units for rent. Prices would start at $1,188 for a studio and go up to $1,973 for a two-bedroom unit.
The building would include a fitness studio, yoga room, bicycle storage, coffee bar and common gathering areas.
Developers expect to start construction in April 2023, wrapping up by July 2024.
Developers are asking for $1.8 million in tax-increment financing for the $18 million project.
» A building near 24th and Laird Streets would undergo extensive rehabilitation and construction of a small addition.
The building would have three apartments — one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units — on the second floor. A commercial kitchen, office space and community event space would be on the first floor.
Officials expect to start construction in October, with the project complete by July 2023.
Developers are asking for $203,000 in tax-increment financing for the nearly $2.2 million project.
All the projects now go to the Omaha City Council for final approval.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
