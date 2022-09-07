Omaha Planning Board approves proposed Costco despite neighbors' safety concerns

A Costco warehouse got the initial green light to move ahead despite a myriad of complaints from neighbors.

The Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning and a preliminary plat for the warehouse, which would be the third location in the Omaha metro area. Three board members were absent.

A large group of residents from the neighborhood to the south of the proposed development spoke in opposition to the plan. Most cited safety as a main concern.

Costco has an Omaha location near 124th Plaza and West Dodge Road. Another location is in La Vista, near West Giles Road and Westport Parkway.

The proposed warehouse would sit near 180th Street and West Maple Road. The 36-acre lot would be rezoned from agricultural to mixed use.

The site also would be subdivided to allow for streets as well as seven lots and two outlots. The seven lots would be zoned for mixed use, including one designated as office space.

One of the seven lots would become a Costco gas station. The Costco gas station near 124th Plaza and West Dodge Road often has cars snaking down the frontage road waiting to access the pumps. Developers would double the amount of pumps and fueling stations at the new station, officials said during the meeting.

Most of the activity, including parking and truck loading bays, would take place on the north side of the development, said Larry Jobeun, who spoke on behalf of the developer.

Costco would control its truck traffic that comes from a warehouse in Minnesota. Costco trucks would enter and exit off of West Maple Road rather than through the neighborhood, Jobeun said.

Developers hosted a neighborhood meeting at the end of August that drew close to 100 attendees, Jobeun said. Most neighbors voiced concerns about traffic and connections into the neighborhood at that meeting.

Spencer Murphy, an attorney with Baird Holm, spoke as representative of the Andresen Meadows Estates Homeowners Association. Murphy said the group isn't opposed to the Costco development, instead they want to eliminate an access point at 178th and Emmet Streets that could lead cars directly into the neighborhood.

Children play in the area and many walk along Emmet Street to a nearby elementary school, he added.

Murphy said residents would prefer that the 178th and Emmet intersection not be an access point into the Costco development. Another option, he said, would be creating a T-intersection at that site, preventing drivers from entering the neighborhood.

Neighbors who spoke said they're not opposed to the development. At least one added that she's a regular Costco shopper. Another Costco could be a positive driver of economic impact in the area, they said.

But neighbors are concerned with traffic and with Costco shoppers potentially heading into the neighborhood. Neighbors also complained that they've yet to see results from a traffic study conducted in the area.

One opponent said he spoke on behalf of his three grandchildren who live in the area. He asked that developers close that intersection to Costco traffic because pedestrian-vehicle crashes happen.

"There will be a tragedy," he told the board.

City officials said the traffic study, designed to look at capacity, is under review.

Jobeun responded to some concerns, saying officials expect most Costco traffic to use main streets, rather than neighborhood streets. He said routes to the store would be quicker via main streets.

Other access points would include entrances off of 180th and Evans Streets as well as 177th Street and West Maple Road. Some entrances would have traffic signals and one would allow only right turns to enter and exit.

The item will move to the Omaha City Council for final approval.

The board also recommended approval for two projects requesting tax-increment financing. Tax-increment financing, or TIF, is a redevelopment tool that allows developers to take out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, but using the increased property taxes that are generated on a new development.

The first project would see a four-story apartment building rise on a lot at 522 Park Ave. A parking lot for the building would sit adjacent at 522 S. 30th St.

The building is slated to have 43 market rate apartments — a mix of studios and one-bedrooms. The adjacent lot will have about 35 parking stalls.

The plan originally called for townhomes spanning the two sites, but the developer anticipates demand for apartments to be stronger than demand for for-sale townhomes, according to a memo Planning Director David Fanslau submitted to board members.

Officials requested $1.4 million in TIF for the $8.6 million project. Construction is expected to begin in November with completion expected in May 2024.

The other TIF project would see a one-story industrial building constructed near Ninth Street and Abbott Drive.

The 160,000-square-foot building would have four bays rented to tenants. Tenants are expected to be in the warehouse, distribution or storage business, according to documents sent to the planning board.

The project is expected to create about 107 permanent jobs and create about 50 construction-related jobs.

Developers asked for $3 million in TIF for the $21.7 million project.