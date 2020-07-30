Omaha police arrest driver suspected of leaving the scene of deadly crash

Omaha police have arrested a man suspected of leaving a fatal pedestrian-involved crash July 5.

Eduardo Torres-Huizar, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. The crash happened near 96th and L Streets, leaving 26-year-old Justin Johnson dead.

Torres-Huizar was taken into custody by the Metro Fugitive Task Force in Schuyler, Nebraska, police said.

Johnson’s sister, Melonie Johnson of Omaha, said her brother would skateboard “just about everywhere he wanted to go.” He was between jobs, she said, but doted on his son.

“Even if he was down to his last dollar, he used it for Tommy,” she said. “He loved to play video games with Tommy and to show him tricks on the skateboard.”

Johnson came to Omaha from Mississippi in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. He attended Westside High School before graduating from Burke High in 2012.

“He touched a lot of people and made a lot of friends,” his sister said. “We want justice for Justin and most of all peace.”

