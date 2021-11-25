Omaha police, Better Business Bureau share safety tips for holiday shoppers

While the hope is that joyful and generous attitudes will be on display during the holiday season, Omaha police advise shoppers to stay vigilant whether at the mall or online.
“If shopping locally, keep new purchases out of sight, in the trunk or rear cargo area of a vehicle,” Officer Michael Pecha said. “Vehicle break-ins are usually a crime of opportunity, and putting valuable items in the front seat of a vehicle in plain sight provides an easy opportunity for a thief.”
Parking lots can be dangerous, too, so be patient when looking for a well-lit space to park. Omaha police offered some other tips for staying safe while shopping in stores:
Avoid carrying large amounts of cash by paying with a check or credit card whenever possible.
Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.
Use only one credit card. Should a data breach occur, you can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.
Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity.
Ask store employees for help moving and loading large items if needed.
If shopping with children, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they’re lost.
With online shopping capturing so much of people’s shopping dollar, don’t let porch pirates profit from the process, Pecha said. Encourage friends and neighbors to pick up packages as soon as possible after delivery.
“We suggest people take measures to prevent package theft. Track the package, and if it is delivered while you are away, have a neighbor or trusted friend pick up the package,” he said. “Using a ship-to-store option also is an easy way to eliminate the opportunity for someone to take a package from your porch.”
Other online shopping tips from Omaha police include:
If possible, have packages delivered to your workplace.
Track your packages. UPS tracking, www.ups.com; FedEx tracking, www.fedex.com.us; U.S. Postal Service tracking, www.usps.com.
When sending packages, consider paying extra for insurance with tracking and signature required.
Product shortages and increased online shopping are likely to result in even more online purchase scams this year, the Better Business Bureau said. The Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” this holiday season:
Research before you buy. Use BBB.org and shopper reviews to do your homework.
If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t shop on price alone.
Beware of fake websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain and look for contact information.
Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Victims often reported that website photos motivated them to engage with scammers, especially for pets, clothing and vehicles.
Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar.
Finally, use secure and traceable payment methods. According to the Better Business Bureau’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money.
Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other nontraditional payment methods. Learn more about payment types and how to use each safely.
