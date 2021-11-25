Omaha police, Better Business Bureau share safety tips for holiday shoppers

While the hope is that joyful and generous attitudes will be on display during the holiday season, Omaha police advise shoppers to stay vigilant whether at the mall or online.

“If shopping locally, keep new purchases out of sight, in the trunk or rear cargo area of a vehicle,” Officer Michael Pecha said. “Vehicle break-ins are usually a crime of opportunity, and putting valuable items in the front seat of a vehicle in plain sight provides an easy opportunity for a thief.”

Parking lots can be dangerous, too, so be patient when looking for a well-lit space to park. Omaha police offered some other tips for staying safe while shopping in stores:

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash by paying with a check or credit card whenever possible.

Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.

Use only one credit card. Should a data breach occur, you can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.

Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity.

Ask store employees for help moving and loading large items if needed.