Omaha police collecting leftover fireworks, ammo, guns on amnesty day

Unwanted fireworks, guns and ammunition can be dropped off at two locations in Omaha on Saturday with no questions asked.

The fireworks and gun amnesty day will be held at two locations, an Omaha police spokesman said. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43, at 5505 N. 103rd St.

During the 2021 amnesty day, Omaha police collected 39 handguns, 44 long guns and six pellet guns, the department said. More than 1,000 pounds of ammunition, multiple containers of gunpowder and more than 400 pounds of fireworks also were turned in at the event.