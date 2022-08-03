 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha police collecting leftover fireworks, ammo, guns on amnesty day

  • Updated
  • 0

Unwanted fireworks, guns and ammunition can be dropped off at two locations in Omaha on Saturday with no questions asked. 

The fireworks and gun amnesty day will be held at two locations, an Omaha police spokesman said. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43, at 5505 N. 103rd St.

During the 2021 amnesty day, Omaha police collected 39 handguns, 44 long guns and six pellet guns, the department said. More than 1,000 pounds of ammunition, multiple containers of gunpowder and more than 400 pounds of fireworks also were turned in at the event.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calls to let passengers stay in wheelchairs while flying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert