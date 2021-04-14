 Skip to main content
Omaha police cruiser struck by car driven by wrong-way driver
Omaha police cruiser struck by car driven by wrong-way driver

An Omaha police officer was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with minor injuries early Wednesday after his cruiser was struck by a driving who police said was going the wrong way on Dodge Street.

The crash occurred about 2:20 a.m. near 10th and Dodge Streets, a police spokesman said. A second police officer in the cruiser complained of body pain but was not taken to the hospital.

Police said the officers were in a cruiser that was southbound on 10th Street when it was struck by a Mazda 3 that was eastbound in a westbound lane of Dodge Street. 

The Mazda sustained heavy front-end damage, the police spokesman said. The cruiser had damage to its front end on the passenger side. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

