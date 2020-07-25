Omaha Police, Fire Departments team up with community to give masks to hardest hit Omahans

With a new baby in the house and a 7-year-old who may soon return to school, Shelly Mapes knew her family would need better mask options than the paper ones they had been using and reusing.
So Mapes, 49, and her 7-year-old daughter, Bailey, drove Saturday afternoon to the parking lot of St. Peter Catholic Church near 27th and Leavenworth Streets, where four volunteers were handing out free packs of white, washable cloth masks.
The event was part of the Masks for Many project, an effort by the Douglas County Health Department, the Omaha Fire and Police Departments and the Medical Reserve Corps to distribute masks to those in need. The First Responders Foundation, CHI Health, local churches and other community groups are participating, too.
Sheena Glover, a community safety specialist with the fire department who has been coordinating the campaign, said masks are vital to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but not everyone can afford them.
"Everybody isn't equipped to go purchase a mask, and we understand that," Glover said. "Given the incidence of COVID-19 being spread through asymptomatic transmission, we are encouraging people to wear their mask to keep other people safe."
Organizers have used Douglas County data and maps to identify Omaha ZIP codes that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, and the project is focusing its efforts on those areas, Glover said. Those ZIP codes are located generally in north, east and south Omaha.
On Saturday, volunteers at St. Peter, St. Stanislaus and St. Bernard distributed about 5,200 masks, Glover said. The week prior, two other Catholic churches handed out about 7,000.
In all, Glover said organizers hope to hand out at least 150,000 masks.
Community organizations including Step Up, the City of Omaha's summer jobs program, and Nebraska's Hands and Feet have been making masks to donate to the cause.
Cindy Engelkamp, president of the St. Peter Conference of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, said the goal is simple: "We're trying to help."
Mary Head, 90, stopped by St. Peter to get some masks for her and her sister, who usually lives in York but has been hunkered down with Head during the pandemic. Head said having enough masks makes it easier to do her essential shopping.
"Every time you go somewhere, you need one," she said.
As of Saturday, two more mask giveaways had been scheduled. They run from 1 to 3 p.m.:
» Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. Pius X, 6905 Blondo St., and Our Lady of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave.
» Saturday, Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2310 O St., and St. Benedict the Moor, 2423 Grant St.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
