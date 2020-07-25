Omaha Police, Fire Departments team up with community to give masks to hardest hit Omahans

Organizers have used Douglas County data and maps to identify Omaha ZIP codes that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, and the project is focusing its efforts on those areas, Glover said. Those ZIP codes are located generally in north, east and south Omaha.

On Saturday, volunteers at St. Peter, St. Stanislaus and St. Bernard distributed about 5,200 masks, Glover said. The week prior, two other Catholic churches handed out about 7,000.

In all, Glover said organizers hope to hand out at least 150,000 masks.

Community organizations including Step Up, the City of Omaha's summer jobs program, and Nebraska's Hands and Feet have been making masks to donate to the cause.

Cindy Engelkamp, president of the St. Peter Conference of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, said the goal is simple: "We're trying to help."

Mary Head, 90, stopped by St. Peter to get some masks for her and her sister, who usually lives in York but has been hunkered down with Head during the pandemic. Head said having enough masks makes it easier to do her essential shopping.

"Every time you go somewhere, you need one," she said.

As of Saturday, two more mask giveaways had been scheduled. They run from 1 to 3 p.m.: