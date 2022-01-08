Omaha police, firefighters close in on peak of daily COVID cases

Over the last year in the department, Bang said, the daily COVID-positive numbers have been low — possibly about a dozen but mostly under 10.

Bang said Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has identified a threshold of daily COVID positives that would trigger emergency plans to manage daily operations, but she declined to give that figure.

“We’re not near that now. Nobody should be concerned,” she said. “It’s impacting us because we’re having more overtime or crews are running slightly shorter than they normally would, but it’s not impacting overall operations.”

As for the Omaha Fire Department, its COVID numbers were close to the peak of 40 from Dec. 22, 2020, with 39 firefighters infected on Wednesday. By the next day, several workers had ended their required isolation and went back to work, so the number of firefighters out with COVID dropped to 26, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Friday, the figure rose to 27.