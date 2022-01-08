Omaha police, firefighters close in on peak of daily COVID cases

The number of Omaha’s first responders who are off work after testing positive for COVID-19 has hit or is close to hitting the previous peak.
In addition, COVID vaccination rates of workers in the Police and Fire Departments have increased only slightly since the summer, just before the delta variant caused an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
City officials on Wednesday implemented a mask mandate for all Omaha police and fire employees, requiring masks while indoors, in a vehicle with another person or interacting with the public.
Omaha Deputy Police Chief Michele Bang said the department is able to maintain daily services, but the mask mandate was deployed in an attempt to prevent further infections.
“With the pandemic and the ability of omicron, because it’s more contagious, we don’t want to get to that point where we are having operational impact due to employees being off,” she said. “We are hoping to see a decline in positive cases over the next few weeks.”
Wednesday, 35 Omaha Police Department employees were unable to work because they had tested positive for COVID. Friday, that increased to 41 cases, which matched the previous peak of daily positive cases from late 2020. Of those testing positive Friday, 38 are sworn officers and three are civilian employees.
Over the last year in the department, Bang said, the daily COVID-positive numbers have been low — possibly about a dozen but mostly under 10.
Bang said Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has identified a threshold of daily COVID positives that would trigger emergency plans to manage daily operations, but she declined to give that figure.
“We’re not near that now. Nobody should be concerned,” she said. “It’s impacting us because we’re having more overtime or crews are running slightly shorter than they normally would, but it’s not impacting overall operations.”
As for the Omaha Fire Department, its COVID numbers were close to the peak of 40 from Dec. 22, 2020, with 39 firefighters infected on Wednesday. By the next day, several workers had ended their required isolation and went back to work, so the number of firefighters out with COVID dropped to 26, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Friday, the figure rose to 27.
In the city’s announcement Wednesday on the mask mandate, officials said most employees are vaccinated and have mild symptoms, while a few unvaccinated employees recently were hospitalized. Bang said she wasn’t aware of any Omaha police worker who was in the hospital as of Friday. Fitzpatrick didn’t answer a reporter’s question about whether any firefighters were in the hospital with COVID.
Bang said department leaders have continued to encourage vaccinations against COVID because those who are unvaccinated are more likely to have serious symptoms or need to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated.
Yet six months after The World-Herald reported the COVID vaccine rates of Omaha’s first responders, the rates have barely increased.
In mid-July, 61% of both sworn officers and civilian Omaha police employees were fully vaccinated. (Broken out, the rates were roughly 59% of police officers and recruits and 74% of civilian employees). This week, the vaccine rate for sworn and civilian Police Department workers was up to 67%. The number of employees in the department had decreased by 36 people since the summer.
Omaha Fire reported about 73% of fully vaccinated firefighters in mid-July. That figure now sits at 74%, with 23 firefighters added since then.
Officials caution that the rates could be higher because employees are not required to report their vaccination status. Since a city policy went into effect in July, the city has denied workers’ compensation claims for unvaccinated first responders if they get sick with COVID on the job. Vaccinated employees still would be given the presumption that they had contracted the virus while working.
In July, more than 250 Omaha Police and Fire Department workers were listed on city records as refusing the vaccine.
The vaccination rates for both Omaha firefighters and police officers fall just short of the adult population they serve.
Nearly 76% of Douglas County residents ages 18 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Specific rates within the Omaha city limits are not available.
Before Wednesday, Omaha Police Department workers were encouraged but not required to wear masks after Omaha’s mask mandate expired in late May. Masks were scarce at a police promotional ceremony in late November with more than 75 officers, Police Department employees and city officials in attendance.
Bang said the department followed CDC guidelines for wearing masks, testing and quarantining if exposed to the virus.
Omaha firefighter crews have worn masks on medical calls since April 2020, Fitzpatrick said. In July, Assistant Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman said that if one person was unvaccinated at a fire station, all personnel had to wear a mask. She said then that the policy would be reviewed.
Fitzpatrick said Friday that “the policy had been slightly relaxed this past summer when in fire stations because of the low transmission rates we were seeing.”
Now, he said, firefighters are required to wear masks inside fire stations while around other firefighters, including during shift change in the mornings.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH