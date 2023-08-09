Anyone wishing to get rid of their unused fireworks and unwanted firearms can do so Saturday during the Omaha Police Department's gun amnesty day.

Leftover fireworks, guns or ammunition can be dropped off "no questions asked" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets. They can also be turned in at Omaha Fire Station 43, near 103rd and Fort Streets.

In 2022, the final tally for the amnesty program included 44 handguns, 50 long guns, 24 pellet or BB guns and two starter pistols. Over 1,000 pounds of fireworks and several containers of black powder were also turned over to police.

It’s illegal to shoot fireworks again in Omaha and most surrounding suburbs until New Year's Eve. In Omaha, fireworks can be ignited from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. People found to be in violation of state and local fireworks ordinances could be cited and may be subject to a fine for each separate conviction.

For those who choose to keep their fireworks for use later, the Omaha Fire Department offers some safety tips:

» Check all packaging and instructions for special storage directions

» Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

» Keep fireworks in a secured area away from children

» Don’t store fireworks in your home or in a place where people live and sleep