Omaha police identify 58-year-old man who drowned in Benson Park lagoon

A 58-year-old man who drowned in the Benson Park lagoon had been drinking before he decided to enter the water, Omaha police said Monday. 

William Rademacker, whose last known address was the Siena Francis House, was pulled from the lagoon near 70th Street and Military Avenue on Saturday just before 6 p.m., a police spokesman said. His death has been determined to be accidental. 

Witnesses told police that Rademacker had been drinking and "jumped into the lake to swim but failed to resurface." His body was recovered about an hour later with the help of an Omaha Fire Department boat. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

