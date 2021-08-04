Omaha police identify driver killed in crash at 72nd and Cass Streets

Omaha police have identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla who died Monday after a three-vehicle crash at 72nd and Cass Streets.
Investigators determined that John Stickrod, 61, of Omaha, was driving south on 72nd Street near Cass about 5:30 p.m. when he turned into the path of an oncoming 2011 Dodge Nitro. Both vehicles spun around, and the Corolla then collided with a westbound Volkswagen SUV.
Stickrod was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.
Officials said neither the driver of the Dodge or the Volkswagen was seriously injured.
