Omaha police identify driver killed in crash at 72nd and Cass Streets

Omaha police have identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla who died Monday after a three-vehicle crash at 72nd and Cass Streets.

Investigators determined that John Stickrod, 61, of Omaha, was driving south on 72nd Street near Cass about 5:30 p.m. when he turned into the path of an oncoming 2011 Dodge Nitro. Both vehicles spun around, and the Corolla then collided with a westbound Volkswagen SUV.

Stickrod was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Officials said neither the driver of the Dodge or the Volkswagen was seriously injured.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.