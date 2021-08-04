 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police identify driver killed in crash at 72nd and Cass Streets
0 comments

Omaha police identify driver killed in crash at 72nd and Cass Streets

Omaha police have identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla who died Monday after a three-vehicle crash at 72nd and Cass Streets. 

Investigators determined that John Stickrod, 61, of Omaha, was driving south on 72nd Street near Cass about 5:30 p.m. when he turned into the path of an oncoming 2011 Dodge Nitro. Both vehicles spun around, and the Corolla then collided with a westbound Volkswagen SUV. 

Stickrod was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said. 

Officials said neither the driver of the Dodge or the Volkswagen was seriously injured.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo defense 'ridiculous'

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert