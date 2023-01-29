 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police investigate death outside Southside Terrace apartments

Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman found outside Sunday morning near 28th and T Streets.

Omaha firefighters were called to the Southside Terrace apartments about 10:20 a.m. for a report of a woman on the ground and not moving. Medical personnel declared the woman deceased and notified police. 

A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said officers immediately began an investigation. The temperature at 10 a.m. was 2 degrees with a wind chill factor of 17 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Valley. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

