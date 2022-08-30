 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police investigate homicide near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue

Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate a homicide. 

A man was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside a house at 5209 Curtis Ave., an Omaha police spokesman said.

Curtis Avenue is just off the Sorensen Parkway. Police blocked eastbound Sorensen traffic at 56th Street. 

Omaha has recorded 19 homicides so far this year. That compares with 22 homicides recorded by this time in 2021 and 26 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

