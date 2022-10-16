Omaha police investigate homicide, other violent incidents

A man was found dead after Omaha police were called to a business early Sunday near 84th and Grover Streets.

Around 3 a.m., police were called to investigate a man found down in a parking lot. The death was determined to be suspicious, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police also were investigating several injuries to people that occurred about 2:45 a.m. at the Tudor Heights apartments in northwest Omaha. Douth Gouk, 19, was taken from an apartment at 3414 N. 105th St. to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with critical injuries, a police spokesman said.

Officers also found Didmar Jimenez, 18, with stab wounds a short time later outside a nearby fast-food restaurant at 108th Street and West Maple Road. Jimenez was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man with stab wounds went by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center about 2:30 a.m. and was later transferred to Bergan. Investigators determined that Brandon Aguayo-Enriquez had been wounded near 33rd and O Streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.