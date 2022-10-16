Omaha police investigate homicide, two other violent incidents

One person was found dead after Omaha police were called to a business early Sunday near 84th and Grover Streets.

Police were called to investigate a person whose death was deemed to be suspicious, according to an Omaha Police Department spokesman. Officers responded to the scene about 3 a.m.

Police also were investigating two cutting incidents. Investigators have not said whether any of the incidents are connected.

The first cutting occurred about 2:45 a.m. at the Tudor Heights apartments in northwest Omaha. One person was taken from an apartment at 3414 N. 105th St. to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with critical injuries, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said.

Another person was found with stab wounds a short time later outside a fast-food restaurant near 108th Street and West Maple Road. That person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.