Omaha police investigate slaying of 19-year-old near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue

Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate the slaying of a 19-year-old.

Alon Reed was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside the house at 5209 Curtis Ave., police said. The killer fled from the scene. Police said they were following up on leads.

Curtis Avenue is just off the Sorensen Parkway. Police blocked eastbound Sorensen traffic at 56th Street.

Omaha has recorded 19 homicides so far this year. That compares with 22 homicides recorded by this time in 2021 and 26 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.