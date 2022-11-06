 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police investigating homicide in Benson neighborhood

Omaha police are investigating a homicide after a female was located with gunshot wounds early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. 

The name and age of the female were not immediately available. A police spokesman said officers were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Miami Street about 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. 

Officers located a female suffering from gunshot wounds in critical condition. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where she died. 

Omaha has recorded 25 homicides this year. There were 28 homicides in the city at this time in 2021 and 39 in 2020. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at  402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

