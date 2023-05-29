Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Omaha recorded its second shooting victim of the Memorial Day weekend when a 25-year-old man went to a hospital Monday morning by private vehicle.

Kalid Mahammed, 25, of Omaha, arrived at Methodist Hospital just before 9 a.m. He was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, an Omaha police spokesman said.

On Sunday, Krishna Johnigan, 20, of Omaha, was shot about 3:45 a.m. and went to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, the spokesman said. His injuries were also not thought to be life threatening.

Mahammed said he was shot while be assaulted by three men just north of Blondo Street near 92nd Street and Cady Avenue. Johnigan told police that he was near 25th Street and Ames Avenue when he was shot.

Police have not announced any arrests. Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.