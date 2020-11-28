Omaha police issue first citations for violations of city's mask ordinance

Omaha’s first citations for violations of the city's mask mandate have been issued to employees of two businesses.

The first citation was issued to an employee at Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, on Monday. The second was issued to an employee of Rick’s Meats, 2929 N 204th St., on Wednesday.

At Anytime Laundry, Omaha police officers responded to a complaint that signs mandating masks were not posted, as is required under the city ordinance. Officers spoke to the employee, explaining that the Douglas County Health Department had received several complaints and had left voicemails for the business with no response. The employee then called a manager, who told the officers he had posted signs, but they must have been torn down.

Officers then issued the citation to the employee and recommended the employee call the owner to get the signs posted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The citation also noted officers had contacted the owner on Oct. 19 about the 7117 Ames St. location of Anytime Laundry. The owner told officers that signs were posted at that location, but none were posted when officers arrived. Officers left the proper signage with an employee and explained that the signage had to be posted at all locations.