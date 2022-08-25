Omaha police launch online reporting system for nonemergencies

The Omaha Police Department has launched an online reporting system for nonemergency incidents, the department announced on Thursday.

The reporting portal can be found on OPD's website under the "File Electronic Report" tab on the left side of the screen.

The online portal can be used to report such nonemergency incidents as shoplifting, theft, fraud or identity theft, destruction of property, harassment, lost or missing property or pets, graffiti, littering, trespassing, animal bites and traffic complaints, police said.

The portal offers another way to report incidents in addition to OPD's existing phone line for nonemergencies at 402-444-4877.

Those experiencing an active emergency should call 911, police said.