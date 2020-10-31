Omaha police, Nebraska voting officials don't expect intimidation, big issues at polls

Schmaderer reiterated that point.

“If you have a concern with a polling place, if you have a concern with any interference at all with the election, you let us know,” he said. “Because we are here to help facilitate a peaceful election. We take no sides in that matter.”

Thomas declined to say whether time off will be canceled for officers and they might be held to work longer overtime shifts, also known as an Alpha Bravo schedule. That information, she said, is tactical in nature. Omaha police did initiate Alpha Bravo twice earlier this year because of large protests or potential civil unrest.

The first period was during protests from May 31 to June 7, with officers racking up $2.5 million in overtime pay and benefits.

The second period was between Sept. 12 and 16, just before and after special prosecutor Fred Franklin’s Sept. 15 announcement that a grand jury had indicted bar owner Jake Gardner in the May 30 fatal shooting of James Scurlock.

The September period of Alpha Bravo, put in place because of the potential for civil unrest, resulted in $211,740 in overtime pay and benefits for officers.