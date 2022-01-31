 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault
Omaha police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault

  Updated
An Omaha police officer who was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence assault was booked into the Douglas County Jail. 

Brittney Taylor, 33, is accused of injuring her girlfriend, a police spokesman said Monday.

Officers were called to a home near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday. The officers spoke with a woman at the home who had injuries to her head and face. The woman identified Taylor as her attacker, the spokesman said. 

Following a preliminary investigation, Taylor was arrested and booked into the jail. A review of the Douglas County Jail census showed she was not in custody Monday afternoon. 

Taylor has been placed on administrative leave. An internal investigation, ordered by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, will be conducted separate from the criminal investigation. 

