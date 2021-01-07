 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
0 comments

Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

{{featured_button_text}}
010821-owh-new-officerstruck-LS01

Omaha police divert traffic on the Kennedy Freeway after an officer was struck by a passing vehicle Thursday night. 

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha police officer was injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle on Kennedy Freeway.

Officer Michael Salseda was working to redirect traffic around a crash at 6:17 p.m. on the freeway near F Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Guy.

Salseda had parked his cruiser with its emergency lights on and, while wearing a high-visibility traffic vest, was placing flares.

Guy, driving north and unable to stop behind the cruiser, swerved to the right, then to the left onto the shoulder where Salseda was standing, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Salseda was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with very serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Guy was booked into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert