Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

An Omaha police officer was injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle on Kennedy Freeway.

Officer Michael Salseda was working to redirect traffic around a crash at 6:17 p.m. on the freeway near F Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Guy.

Salseda had parked his cruiser with its emergency lights on and, while wearing a high-visibility traffic vest, was placing flares.

Guy, driving north and unable to stop behind the cruiser, swerved to the right, then to the left onto the shoulder where Salseda was standing, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Salseda was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with very serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Guy was booked into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.