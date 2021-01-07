 Skip to main content
Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway
Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway

An Omaha police officer was injured Thursday evening when he was struck by a vehicle on the Kennedy Freeway. 

The officer was working a crash and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition about 7:20 p.m. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

