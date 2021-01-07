Omaha police officer hit by vehicle on Kennedy Freeway

An Omaha police officer was injured Thursday evening when he was struck by a vehicle on the Kennedy Freeway.
The officer was working a crash and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police.
He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition about 7:20 p.m. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
