Omaha police officer injured in two-vehicle crash at 180th Street and West Center Road

Omaha police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that collided with a police cruiser early Monday before fleeing from the scene on foot.

An Omaha police officer and the passenger in the Jeep were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries, according to a police spokesman. The injuries to the two are not thought to be life-threatening.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of 180th Street and West Center Road. The police cruiser was westbound on West Center when it was struck by the southbound Jeep, the spokesman said.

The officer was treated for chest and back pain. A passenger in the Jeep was treated for facial cuts.

The collision remains under investigation.

