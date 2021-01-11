 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police officer injured in two-vehicle crash at 180th Street and West Center Road
0 comments

Omaha police officer injured in two-vehicle crash at 180th Street and West Center Road

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that collided with a police cruiser early Monday before fleeing from the scene on foot. 

An Omaha police officer and the passenger in the Jeep were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries, according to a police spokesman. The injuries to the two are not thought to be life-threatening. 

The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of 180th Street and West Center Road. The police cruiser was westbound on West Center when it was struck by the southbound Jeep, the spokesman said.

The officer was treated for chest and back pain. A passenger in the Jeep was treated for facial cuts. 

The collision remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert