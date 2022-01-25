 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police officer one of two injured in two-vehicle crash on Dodge Street
A two-vehicle crash involving an Omaha police cruiser early Tuesday sent an officer and another person to a hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. in the area of 52nd and Dodge Streets, according to an Omaha police sergeant at the scene. Both people were evaluated for minor injuries, he said. 

"Thankfully, neither the officer nor citizen were seriously injured," Sgt. Joe Nickerson said on social media. "Both (people) were taken to Nebraska Medicine for evaluation."

The roadway was reopened about an hour after the collision, Nickerson said. The crash is under investigation. 

