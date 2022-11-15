 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police say driver killed in crash while traveling wrong way

A 27-year-old Council Bluffs man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood. 

DJ Michael Myers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 37th and Harney Streets. 

Investigators determined that Myers was driving westbound on the eastbound street in a 2020 Kia Forte. The Kia left the roadway before uprooting a small tree and striking a guy wire. 

The vehicle continued across an empty parking lot before striking a large tree in front of 332 S. 37th St. Myers was alone in the Kia. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

