Omaha police seek help finding two missing, possibly endangered boys
Jaden Mays

Christopher Mulvey

Omaha police are asking for assistance in locating two missing and possibly endangered boys who were last seen Friday night. 

Jaden Mays, 12, and Christopher Mulvey, 16, were last seen about 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home near North 43rd and Kansas Streets.

Mays is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt with black spots and Jordan tennis shoes.

Mulvey is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey Nike jogger pants and grey and blue Nike Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information about the missing boys is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-4877 or 911.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

