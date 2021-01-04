Omaha police to ticket, tow unlicensed, unregistered vehicles

Omaha police will be on the lookout for unlicensed and unregistered vehicles, as well as vehicles that have been parked on the street for more than 48 hours.

Starting Monday, those vehicles will be subject to being ticketed or towed, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release.

"This notice is being provided in order to give vehicle owners the opportunity to come in compliance with city ordinances regarding the registration of vehicles and potentially prevent their vehicle from being towed," the press release said.

Unlicensed vehicles parked on city streets that do not have valid dealership in-transit stickers displayed could be towed immediately. Vehicles deemed "dead storage," which means the vehicle has been left unmoved on a public street by the owner for more than 48 hours, also are subject to being towed.

Vehicles parked in prohibited places, such as on or blocking a sidewalk, could be ticketed or towed.

Officers will continue to target vehicles or vehicle parts stored on private property that are in violation of city code. Violations include not being parked on a paved surface or not in proper working order. In those cases, officers will leave a "note of nuisance," advising that the violation must be addressed within 10 days.