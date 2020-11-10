 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police union president hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It felt like I got hit by a truck'
0 comments

Omaha police union president hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It felt like I got hit by a truck'

{{featured_button_text}}
20200812_new_budgethearing_LS13 (copy)

Omaha Police Officers Association President Anthony Conner speaks in support of the Omaha Police Department's proposed budget during a public hearing in August.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, he said Tuesday.

Conner told The World-Herald he is slowly recovering and expects to be released from an Omaha hospital sometime in the next four or five days. But he said he has dealt with exhaustion, difficulty breathing, a fever, headache and chills.

"It felt like I got hit by a truck," Conner, 42, said.

He said he believed he was exposed to the virus Oct. 23 while discussing the Police Department's youth sports league, PACE, at a bar with a retired police captain and another police officer.

The three wore masks but took them off while they were seated, Conner said. All three tested positive for the virus, he said.

Conner first experienced symptoms five days later on Oct. 28, when he said he began to feel exhausted. He received a positive test result Nov. 1 and was hospitalized last Wednesday.

As of last week, 23 Omaha police officers were positive for the virus and another six were quarantining. 

Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert