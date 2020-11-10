Omaha police union president hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It felt like I got hit by a truck'

Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, he said Tuesday.

Conner told The World-Herald he is slowly recovering and expects to be released from an Omaha hospital sometime in the next four or five days. But he said he has dealt with exhaustion, difficulty breathing, a fever, headache and chills.

"It felt like I got hit by a truck," Conner, 42, said.

He said he believed he was exposed to the virus Oct. 23 while discussing the Police Department's youth sports league, PACE, at a bar with a retired police captain and another police officer.

The three wore masks but took them off while they were seated, Conner said. All three tested positive for the virus, he said.

Conner first experienced symptoms five days later on Oct. 28, when he said he began to feel exhausted. He received a positive test result Nov. 1 and was hospitalized last Wednesday.

As of last week, 23 Omaha police officers were positive for the virus and another six were quarantining.

