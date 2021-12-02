Omaha police union's Shop with a Cop event helps about 30 children in need

Roughly 50 Omaha police officers took on the role of cart pusher Thursday night as local children in need picked out clothes, shoes and toys — all paid for by donations.

The annual Shop with a Cop event hosted by the Omaha police union provided about 30 children from the Open Door Mission the chance to shop for holiday gifts. This year's event took place at the Walmart at 72nd and Pine Streets.

Children were paired with one or two officers who helped them decide how to spend a $200 budget for gifts for themselves and their families.

Omaha Police Officers Association community liaison Jim Maguire said he looks forward to the opportunity to help children in need every year.

"We're just grateful that we're able to help some of them out,” he said. “The community has been so good to the department and the association, so it’s good to give back.”

The event also serves to increase positive interactions between youths and police officers, an important part of the community policing aspect of the job, Maguire said.

“It’s nice to see that outreach where kids don’t see us as something to be scared of,” he said.