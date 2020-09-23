Omaha police want to spend $5.5 million for new body cameras, Tasers

But the department has been preparing to transition to paying for body-worn cameras from its own budget. Deputy Chief Michele Bang told the council that the contract, which council members will vote on next week, consolidates the multiple contracts the department currently has under one company.

The Tasers currently used by officers contain a single cartridge. If an officer misses a shot, he or she must unload the cartridge and load a new one. The current Tasers also deploy all 15 feet of contained wire no matter the circumstance.

The new ones, Bang said, will have two cartridges — one for short-distance shots and one for long-distance deployment. The probes attached to a Taser’s wires must spread out to be effective, so having two distance options will help in that regard, Bang said. The new ones also will deploy only as much line as is necessary.

“Think of a spiral football versus one that’s not spiral,” Bang said. “The spiral is going to go straighter.”

Nationally, police departments report that Tasers subdue people about 70% of the time, and Omaha matches that rate, according to Bang. She said the department expects an 80% to 90% rate with the new Tasers.