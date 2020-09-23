Omaha police want to spend $5.5 million for new body cameras, Tasers

The Omaha Police Department wants to spend about $5.5 million to replace and install 586 body-worn cameras and 586 Tasers for its officers.
A department leader on Tuesday told the City Council that the five-year contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. will equip officers with better technology and more accurate Tasers.
Some community members said that the contract is another example of the Police Department’s “bloated” budget and that the money would be better spent on community programs, such as those for mental health services. The department’s $161.3 million budget for 2011 will account for 36.7% of all day-to-day city spending.
Omaha police began testing body-worn cameras in 2014. In 2017, the department received nearly $800,000 in private donations from the Omaha Police Foundation to expand its program. Private money has continued to pay for the cameras.
But the department has been preparing to transition to paying for body-worn cameras from its own budget. Deputy Chief Michele Bang told the council that the contract, which council members will vote on next week, consolidates the multiple contracts the department currently has under one company.
The Tasers currently used by officers contain a single cartridge. If an officer misses a shot, he or she must unload the cartridge and load a new one. The current Tasers also deploy all 15 feet of contained wire no matter the circumstance.
The new ones, Bang said, will have two cartridges — one for short-distance shots and one for long-distance deployment. The probes attached to a Taser’s wires must spread out to be effective, so having two distance options will help in that regard, Bang said. The new ones also will deploy only as much line as is necessary.
“Think of a spiral football versus one that’s not spiral,” Bang said. “The spiral is going to go straighter.”
Nationally, police departments report that Tasers subdue people about 70% of the time, and Omaha matches that rate, according to Bang. She said the department expects an 80% to 90% rate with the new Tasers.
Omaha police officers’ body cameras automatically turn on when they draw their Tasers, but not their firearms. Chief Todd Schmaderer said this summer that the new contract will allow for the same thing to happen when an officer draws his or her gun.
The department also is expanding which types of officers wear cameras to include the mounted patrol, the canine unit and some school resource officers.
Omaha police have faced criticism over an August incident in which a police officer deployed a Taser that struck the head of a 14-year-old boy who was being chased by officers after allegedly driving a stolen car. The teenager had to have surgery to remove a probe stuck to his skull.
Some have questioned why police used a Taser on a teenager at all and have pointed to what happened as another example of police brutality. The department has said officers did not know the teen’s age when he was stunned. The case is under investigation.
Bang on Tuesday suggested that the increased accuracy of the new Tasers being sought could prevent something similar from occurring. She said the officer involved wasn’t aiming at the teenager’s head, and that the officer had already deployed the Taser when the boy began to fall.
“We are not targeting somebody in the head,” Bang said. “We should not be and if that is occurring, that is an issue with that officer that we would address.”
Scott Blake was one of five citizens to speak against approval of the contract. He echoed concerns that body cameras are another way for police officers to monitor civilians, such as those who have consistently engaged in protests this summer.
“We need police oversight, not more tools for police to oversee us,” Blake said.
Opponents also cited the death of Zachary Bear Heels, a Native American man who died after Omaha police shocked him with a stun gun in 2017, as a reason the contract shouldn’t be approved.
Councilman Ben Gray, who represents North Omaha, rebuked those opposed to the purchase, saying he found it “ironic” that community members five years ago were demanding body cameras for more transparency.
Gray said he opposed the Police Department in the years before he joined the City Council in 2009 because of some of the ways officers were interacting with the community at that time. He said he has since watched the department grow into a national example of accountability and credibility.
“I’m not convinced that people even know what a bad police department is,” Gray said.
He said he, too, wants Omaha police officers held accountable, and said body cameras are one way to achieve that.
“I want there to be evidence when you mess over people in my community,” Gray said. “I want there to be evidence of that.”
The first year of the contract, 2021, would be paid for by grant money the department already has. The payments will increase each year, an arrangement that Bang said in the short term will help the city navigate any budget concerns related to the coronavirus.
The contract includes a subscription to Evidence.com, an internet-based data storage service in which the department will store its body camera footage. Blake and others questioned whether that information should be managed by a private company.
In total, most of the $5,470,000 million contract will come from the Police Department’s general fund. About 8% will be covered by grant money.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
