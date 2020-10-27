 Skip to main content
Omaha police warning of child safety kit scam
Omaha police are warning parents of scammers advertising child safety kits.

The scammers are asking parents for their children's personal information, including Social Security numbers. In some cases, scammers are asking to meet with the child at home.

Giving out personal information could lead to identity theft, police said. 

Legitimate child safety kits are available, police said, but they're designed to help gather information, including fingerprints, DNA and photos of the child to hand over to police if the child were to go missing.

The legitimate kits are for parents to keep and never should be sent to a company claiming to store them.

Find more information from the Better Business Bureau at bit.ly/3oAcO0m.

