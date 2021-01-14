Omaha police working with FBI on local security ahead of inauguration

The Omaha field office of the FBI is working with local and state law enforcement to ward off any potential violence related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, and it’s seeking the public’s help.

Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI and the Omaha Police Department issued a joint statement underscoring their heightened efforts. The FBI has set up a joint command with law enforcement, a type of partnership that encourages better communication and clearer chains of command.

The FBI has not received “specific and substantial threats” to the State Capitol in Lincoln or other government buildings in this area, said Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas.

Anyone with knowledge of potential violence is asked to call the FBI in Omaha at 402-493-8688. If the threat is immediate, people are asked to call 911.

Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said the agency is focused on disrupting anyone who incites violence or engages in criminal activity.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region,” he said.