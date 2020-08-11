Omaha police's $161.3 million budget proposal faces pushback from public at hearing

Dozens of Omahans told the council that the department shouldn't receive its expected spending increase of $1.96 million, which represents a 1.2% bump over the 2020 allocated budget. Some called for more drastic cuts — one commenter said the department should be trimmed by 50% over the next five years.

Some said the money should go to mental health services, jobs programs, affordable housing and local education. Others said more money needs to be invested in city services like libraries, parks and the Human Rights and Relations Board.

"The infrastructure just needs to be put in place to materialize such programs," Brenton Gomez told the council.

Many of the speakers called upon their own experiences with Omaha police officers, including at this summer's protests, to explain their belief that police officers do more harm than good in the community.

Some said that police budget increases have outpaced the growth of the local population.

But other commenters commended Omaha's police force and said the department needs to be fully funded to keep the city safe.