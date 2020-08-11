Omaha police's $161.3 million budget proposal faces pushback from public at hearing

One group danced, played instruments and shouted calls to defund the Omaha Police Department.
The other group, waving black-and-white American flags with thin blue lines down the middle, stood in opposition to those who believe police money would be better spent elsewhere in the community.
Those opposing crowds — who at one point Tuesday evening were mere feet from one another outside the City-County Building at 18th and Farnam Streets — represented the heated discussion playing out before the City Council inside the building.
The public on Tuesday got its chance to comment on Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2021 budget, and a majority of speakers targeted the Police Department and its proposed $161.3 million price tag.
Calls to "defund the police" have grown this summer out of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. While proposals vary in size and scope, those three words have become shorthand for taking at least some money from police departments and reallocating it to community services or other city departments.
Dozens of Omahans told the council that the department shouldn't receive its expected spending increase of $1.96 million, which represents a 1.2% bump over the 2020 allocated budget. Some called for more drastic cuts — one commenter said the department should be trimmed by 50% over the next five years.
Some said the money should go to mental health services, jobs programs, affordable housing and local education. Others said more money needs to be invested in city services like libraries, parks and the Human Rights and Relations Board.
"The infrastructure just needs to be put in place to materialize such programs," Brenton Gomez told the council.
Many of the speakers called upon their own experiences with Omaha police officers, including at this summer's protests, to explain their belief that police officers do more harm than good in the community.
Some said that police budget increases have outpaced the growth of the local population.
But other commenters commended Omaha's police force and said the department needs to be fully funded to keep the city safe.
Anthony Conner, the first Black officer to be elected president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said that in his 20 years with the department, he's witnessed a department culture of "constantly trying to improve."
Connor said Omaha is often heralded as a national model for policing and pointed to the department's recent re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, known as CALEA, which he called the "gold standard" in public safety accreditation.
“We simply cannot make decisions for Omaha based on the loudest voices in the room,” Connor told the council.
Derek Oden, who said he's a member of the Nebraska Young Republicans, said the department has already adopted many of the reforms for which national groups advocate, including anti-bias training and implementing body-worn cameras.
At the end of the day, Oden said, Omaha police officers are members of the community.
"They also want to go home every night," Oden said. "Let's not demonize them."
