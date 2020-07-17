Omaha police's only functioning helicopter grounded since July 1 for maintenance issue

The Omaha Police Department's sole functioning helicopter has been out of service since July 1.

And the department's plan to deploy a second helicopter purchased this year has stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issues are a rocky start to the air support unit's recovery from last year's rock bottom, when the unit was grounded for 39 days and spent only 454 hours in the air — half what it usually flies.

In 2019, a crash in April ruined one helicopter while another crash in August totaled a second. That contributed to an unusually low year of flight hours. Then a World-Herald analysis this March found a substantial decline in the unit's flight hours over the past two decades.

New Chief Pilot Frank Peck has promised improvements, and the city purchased a $2.7 million helicopter in the spring to bolster its fleet, which he hoped to deploy by June 1.