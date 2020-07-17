You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Omaha police's only functioning helicopter grounded since July 1 for maintenance issue
0 comments

Omaha police's only functioning helicopter grounded since July 1 for maintenance issue

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Omaha Police Department's sole functioning helicopter has been out of service since July 1. 

And the department's plan to deploy a second helicopter purchased this year has stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The issues are a rocky start to the air support unit's recovery from last year's rock bottom, when the unit was grounded for 39 days and spent only 454 hours in the air — half what it usually flies. 

In 2019, a crash in April ruined one helicopter while another crash in August totaled a second. That contributed to an unusually low year of flight hours. Then a World-Herald analysis this March found a substantial decline in the unit's flight hours over the past two decades. 

20200327_new_helicopter_graphic1

New Chief Pilot Frank Peck has promised improvements, and the city purchased a $2.7 million helicopter in the spring to bolster its fleet, which he hoped to deploy by June 1. 

That chopper, a used 2012 Bell 407 GX, was taken to Colorado-based maintenance facility Century Helicopters the first week of April. However, modifying the helicopter for OPD operations was put on hold because of delays in the manufacturing of required parts due to coronavirus. 

OPD hopes to have that helicopter in the air by the beginning of September, said Lt. Sherie Thomas, a department spokeswoman.

The unit's lone remaining helicopter, a Jet Ranger 206B3, suffered a "hot start" on July 1 when the helicopter was trying to assist with a pursuit.

20200327_new_helicopter_graphic2

"The engine temperature climbed too high and too fast for the pilot to stop," Thomas wrote in a statement. "The temperature hit a limit, so now it must be pulled and inspected."

One week later, the unit's pilots were temporarily reassigned to the criminal investigation bureau. 

The department wants to fix the Jet Ranger within the next few weeks, but they're working within their budget. Officials were told Thursday to cut costs.

The projected cost of repairs is $131,000, which includes the price of a rental engine and the cost to install it.

Until then, Thomas noted that OPD can request the use of the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter, if needed. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News